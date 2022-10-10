Weather, war, and economy making a tough year for area farmers

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - It's harvest season, and some Mid-Michigan farmers are struggling after a perfect storm of bad luck.
Cash-crop farmers already faced a tough start to the year. Wet and cold conditions forced a late planting season. As the harvest moves along, they're expecting up to a 15% drop in yields.
After they finally managed to get seeds in the ground, it was just hit after hit. Inflation, war, and dry conditions all spelling trouble for the harvest.
"We would like to see more ears consistently like what I have here in my left hand. But as I go through the field, you can see the varying sizes. This is not what we want," said Cody Ferry, who manages Szikszay Family Farms in Otisville.
He realized in late June that the weather was stifling his crops. And things just failed to improve after that.
"The summer came in. It was hot and dry. And that really affects a lot of things, especially on corn... the ear's not filling out to its full potential, so we lost bushels there," he explained.
Ferry said moisture and water gives crops the energy they need to grow. In hot and dry conditions, plants use that energy to survive instead.
And that wasn't the only problem they faced.
Rapid inflation meant Sziksay burned through its annual fuel budget by the end of spring.
And a war on the other side of the world made tending crops three times as expensive.
"Ukraine- a big product manufacturer of nitrogen in particular. Those products are shut off- that's why it went from $500 to $1500. Couldn't get it," said Bill Hunt, owner of Hunt Farms.
But even with all of 2022's troubles, he said it still wasn't their worst year ever. 2019 was so wet they could barely plant anything.
But he does worry about this year's impact on the farm's finances.
"I'm very concerned about going into next year with the cash flow at this time. I think that could be a serious situation. You've gotta have inputs, you've got to be able to buy the inputs. You've got to be able to plant your crop," Hunt explained.
Hunt and Ferry are wrapping up their Soybean harvests this week and say the corn harvests are set to begin in around October 20.