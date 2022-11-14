West side Saginaw neighborhood experiences third deadly shooting since June

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A west side Saginaw neighborhood is hit by gun violence again.
A 15-year-old is in custody in connection with the city's most recent homicide.
A 20-year-old man died from his injures in the shooting on Porter Street in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting took place right across the street from a home where a Georgia woman was murdered less than a month ago.
There was a third homicide in that area in June.
A pregnant woman was shot and killed just a block or so away. Her unborn baby did not survive.
It's not clear if any of these shootings are related, but what is clear, residents who live there have had enough of the gun violence.
"We've got a lot of struggles around here," says Yee Lee.
He has lived in his Porter Street home for 25 years.
It was here, right across the street from his house where a 20-year-old man was shot outside and died from his injuries Sunday afternoon.
A 15-year-old was questioned at the home and was arrested but has not been charged. Lee is not sure who lives here.
"I don't even know exactly who they are now, because they are in and out, in an out all the time," he says.
It was last month, on the night of October 19th when 22-year-old LaDunna Griggs of Georgia was shot and killed in the home right next to Lee's. Police are searching for suspects.
"Too violent around here,' says Lee.
It was on June 9th when 27-year-old Jessica Gomez was shot and killed while she was in a vehicle just a block away from the most recent homicides. She was six months pregnant. Her unborn baby did not survive. No arrests have been made.
"It's gotten a little bit more sketchy," says Dale Durkee.
He has lived in the neighborhood near Covenant Healthcare for five years and heard those gunshots as he walked out of his home that June day.
"I highly suspect maybe not random, so I still feel safe here, I have always liked this neighborhood," says Durkee.
He believes police do a good job of patrolling the area.
"It's cultural, it goes back to family, it goes back to these young people being raised right," says Durkee.
Yee Lee, a native of Laos, which is near Vietnam, has raised five children in his Porter Street home and he now believes, it's time to move.
"Gun violence, too much," he says.
The 15-year-old male juvenile in this most recent shooting has not been charged with a crime yet, in juvenile or adult court as the investigation continues.