Wetland restoration continues at what some refer to as Saginaw County's 'hidden gem'

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's a beautiful day today weather wise, a perfect day to enjoy nature and one place to do that is the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge.
Part of it is actually in the city of Saginaw and is often referred to as it's hidden treasure.
What's not hidden is the work that continues there on wetland restoration.
"I think a lot of people, they think about, oh it's this refuge park, or a state park or city park, and we are truly here for wildlife," say refuge manager Scott Simmons.
And you will see plenty of wildlife at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw County.
"Great Blue Heron in the near picture, you got the Great Egret behind it, and we got Canada Goose over there," says Simmons, pointing out some of the wildlife in view.
The refuge encompasses about ten thousand acres. Simmons says during the pandemic, when people were in search of outdoor spaces, the refuge was exactly that for humans too.
"Aside from all the other things we do, tike wetland benefits, and habitats, and flood management, these natural spaces are becoming more and more important, and we are seeing that around the country," he says.
Work continues in the refuge as part of a ten-year, multi-phase plan, which includes taking 1,500 acres of farmland and restoring it to wetlands.
The federal money for the work comes through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
Eric Dunton is a wildlife biologist at the refuge.
"What we have seen is a dramatic improvement in water quality, so the water that comes in is leaving a lot cleaner, those wetlands are providing spawning habitat for fish, they are providing habitat for migratory birds," says Dunton.
A lot of water flows through the refuge.
"We have four major rivers the Flint, the Shiawassee, the Cass and the Tittabawassee River, so in total, it's about fifteen percent of the water in the entire Lower Peninsula, all meet here at the Shiawassee National Refuge," Dunton says.
Plenty of birds meet here as well, which makes it a popular spot for wildlife photographers.
It was established in 1953, has a six and a half mile driving tour, 12 hiking trails, but again, not everyone knows it's here.
"This truly is what I think is one of the greatest treasures in Saginaw County," says Simmons.
That six and a half mile driving trail usually opens around June 1st and stays open through the end of September.