Whaley Children's Center embraces Crim mindfulness program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Abused and neglected children in Flint are learning more about mindfulness, thanks to a partnership between two non-profits.
The Crim Fitness Foundation has worked with Whaley Children's Center for several years.
The center said children living at the home are survivors of horrific abuse and neglect. By the time they get to Whaley, they've been through about 12 to 14 different placements since entering foster care.
Director of Residential Services Brandi Brent works closely with the kids. She told ABC 12 it's a very difficult transition.
"You have to put yourself in the shoes. If someone today decided to come to your house and knock on your door and take you out of that environment and then enroll you into a program and then tell you I'm gonna come back and check on you in a couple of weeks."
A few years ago, Whaley asked the Crim staff to develop a sustainable program to practice mindfulness.
Since then, the entire staff has gone through the training.
And Whaley Children's Center President & CEO Mindy Williams said the children are also learning the techniques and doing mindful activities.
"It's really rewarding to see a kid you know when they're in the middle of a struggle, be able to stop and kind of ground themselves for a second. Get in the moment. You know, take some breath, do some counseling, and to see the practices actually work in real-life situations."
Yoga Mindfulness Instructor Marcia McGee said it's great to see teenagers living at Whaley achieve a skill they didn't believe possible.
"These kids are learning something new and you have to trust the fact that I'm going to be consistently there to help them and that I'm not going to embarrass them. And that's because they're teenagers."
Whaley’s mindfulness training program was made possible through a grant from Mott Children’s Health Center.