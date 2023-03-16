What to do if your boss doesn't give you your W-2

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Employees at STAT EMS in Flint are still waiting for their W-2.
The deadline for businesses to provide their workers with a W-2 is January 31, meaning STAT is nearly two months late.
But people in this situation aren't helpless.
"The form 4852 is you telling the IRS 'this is what should have been on my W-2," said Flint accountant David Derby, who advises workers not to spend if their employer misses the deadline because Form 4852 is made for these situations.
"You're gonna take your pay stubs and the records of any checks that you have and you're going to get the best idea of what your wages should have been and what they took out of your payroll," Derby explained.
Just remember: it needs to be filed as a paper tax return in the mail.
"It concerns me that I might do something wrong in filing," said Kyle Podeszwik, a former paramedic for STAT EMS. He's trying to file with the 4852, but he's missing some key info.
"Our last pay stub we received was in September. And anything after that we haven't received. Even when we ask mark for copies of the pay stub, he won't respond," Podeszwik complained.
Derby says if a worker finds themselves in that situation, they should do their best with what they have.
"It may not be perfect, but you're going to get as close as you can," he added.
Because if their boss isn't giving you what you need. That's on them.
"That is not your problem. The IRS is going to go after the employer... If you want more information, you're going to have to go to the employer," said Derby.
He also said this issue is surprisingly common with struggling businesses. He advises workers to hold onto their pay stubs, year-end checks, and any other paperwork, just in case.