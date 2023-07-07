What to know about the new Alzheimer's drug

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- The FDA has approved a new drug for Alzheimer's Disease.
Eisai and Biogen's "Leqembi" could slow the degenerative brain condition by about 27%.
Community gardener Roy Fields says his mother suffered from Alzheimer's in her later years.
"Instead of turning up the thermostat or the heater, she'd turn every dial on the stove and open up the oven and turn that up to its maximum setting," he recalled.
Meanwhile, Fields and his wife are wondering if they're in the early stages.
"I'm trying to think of the store where I bought all this stuff from and I couldn't think of the name of it and, just like right now, thinking of the name of it... I have memory loss," he said as he motioned to his gardening tools.
When he told the story 20 minutes earlier, he said it was Menards.
Dr. Bruno Giordani studies Alzheimer's at the University of Michigan. He said a new drug, Leqembi, targets the proteins that scientists think are responsible for the disease.
"You don't have Alzheimer's if you don't have excessive Amyloid in the brain. What this drug does is it clears the brain of Amyloid," explained Giordani.
Trials from manufacturers Eisei and Biogen suggest that it could slow decline in early stages by about five months.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Qasmi, a neurologist for Hurley Medical, said he still has reservations about the medicine.
"We have yet to see what is the clinical manifestation of this and what's the long term effect of this. What I'm saying we are cautiously encouraged," Al-Qasmi told ABC12.
That caution comes from the side effects, which could include brain bleeds. If people take Leqembi, Giordani said they're signing up for more than an IV drip.
"[You're deciding] whether you want your data to go into this large trial and whether you want to do other things down the pipe. It increases the number of MRIs you need," said Giordani.
Doctors can only provide the treatment if their patient signs up to share their medical data with the manufacturer as trials continue.
And even geographic access could be limited for some based on what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Serivces say next.
Giordani told ABC12 that without Medicare coverage, a year of treatment costs $26,500. And CMS may decide only to cover treatments out of research or university hospitals.
But Fields believes that if he truly does have Alzheimers, the time Leqembi may give him with his family will be worth the risk.
"If there's a medicine, a way to slow it down in the beginning, that's a plus," said Fields.