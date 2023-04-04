Whistleblower in Covenant kickback probe to receive nearly $12.4 million

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - New details on that staggering settlement that Saginaw County's largest employer had to pay following a whistleblower complaint.
Covenant Healthcare paid more than $69 million over claims it received illegal referrals from doctors in exchange for kickbacks.
Covenant speaking out for the first time today about the large settlement.
The claim here is that Covenant billed federal health insurance programs like Medicare for services referred by doctors who had improper financial relationships with Covenant, which violated the federal False Claims Act.
A lawsuit filed in 2012 by a former Covenant doctor claims she was let go because she tried to expose what she felt was fraudulent activity.
Doctor Stacy Goldsholl worked for Covenant Healthcare for about five years, but the lawsuit, which was recently unsealed claims she was fired in 2012 after she told Covenant administrators, she felt that executives with the healthcare provider offered unusually favorable contract provisions and had unwritten agreements with physicians.
Covenant Healthcare confirms a confidential investigation into claims of alleged kickbacks began in 2014 by federal and state agencies. The claims were primarily focused on financial arrangements involving Covenant and a small number of employed and independent physicians.
To resolve those allegations, Covenant paid more than $69 million to the federal and state government in 2021.
The settlement was just made public, as two doctors, Mark Adams and Asim Yunus recently came to an agreement to also pay up.
Adams has to pay nearly $407,000 while Yunus close to $346,000.
As part of the settlement, Goldsholl will receive about $12.4 million.
Covenant CEO and President Bethany Charlton commenting today in a statement, saying, "While unfortunate, this investigation and resulting settlement did not impair our ability and primary focus to serve the community.
She adds "While I did not and do not take the settlement amount lightly, the investigation has not inhibited our care delivery and will not disrupt future plans for growth. "
"Through it all, we've entered a 25-year partnership with the CMU College of Medicine, started new joint ventures, completed the new Mary Free Bed at Covenant HealthCare Rehabilitation facility, and most importantly—we cared for patients from across the region during and past the pandemic," Charlton says.
Charlton was not CEO when these kickback claims came to light.
We did speak with the attorney for Stacy Goldsholl, but he had no comment, and I could not reach attorneys for the two doctors.