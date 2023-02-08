Whitmer's 2024 budget proposal includes big money for schools

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her first draft of the state's next budget on Wednesday: $79 billion in total.
About $19 billion of that -- nearly a quarter of the whole budget -- is in the School Aid Fund. The general fund is slated to receive about $15 billion -- almost a fifth.
About 40% of the budget comes from federal funds with restricted and private sources making up the rest.
So what's it all going towards?
One big item is the $220 million total for public defense grants, which Genesee County Public Defender Nate Perry said could help with a statewide shortage of attorneys to represent people charged with crimes.
"Nine times out of 10, the reason for that shortage has been pay and getting rid of the stigma that public defenders are not the greatest defenders," Perry said.
Whitmer also is looking to put $200 million back into the Bridge Bundling Program. According American Road and Transportation Builders Association, about one-tenth of Michigan bridges are in poor conditions or worse.
Kylie Dontje of the Genesee County Road Commission said she's happy to hear about the investment.
"We have exactly 120 bridges in Genesee County. A majority of those were built in the 1930s and so some of those are starting to show their age," she said.
Across multiple categories, Whitmer also showed interest in a greener Michigan. Her budget sets almost $700 million aside for electric vehicle infrastructure and clean energy incentives.
Finally, she's looking to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to 30%. Currently, it sits at 6% after being cut by former Gov. Rick Snyder in 2011.
Other big investments include wage support for direct care professionals, a cleanup fund for contaminated sites and lead service line replacement statewide.