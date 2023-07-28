Whitmer repeals "no-stricter-than" law

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan agencies like the DNR and EGLE can once again set stricter regulations than the federal government.
Thursday, governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill repealing the the "no-stricter-than" law.
The 2018 law prevented state agencies from adopting tougher rules or standards than their national counterparts.
Environmental activists, like Mona Munroe-Younis from the Environmental Transformation Movement of Flint, are happy to see the repeal.
"This is really exciting news," said Younis.
Instead of being the limit, federal policies are now effectively the baseline.
Munroe-Younis hopes this will give bodies like the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy more room to consider other factors in their decision making.
"Like how it addresses multiple forms of pollution in permitting, how it protects public health, it opens the doors across the board," she explained.
The 2018 law allowed "stricter-than" rules only if agencies could prove a "clear and convincing need."
The approval process was an uphill battle, but resulted in policies like thorough fifth-liter sampling to test for lead in the water.
Munroe Younis hopes the repeal makes those kinds of rules easier to pass in the future.
"This could open the doors for better monitoring, more rigorous monitoring of polluting facilities," she said.
In an email an EGLE spokesperson told ABC12 they support the repeal because it gives them flexibility for Michigan-specific problems.