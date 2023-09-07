Who wants to be a police chief? Bridgeport having trouble attracting candidates

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The call is out for public safety personnel in one mid-Michigan township, which is even having a difficult time finding candidates for a chief's position.
We've been hearing about the problem for awhile now: there just aren't a lot of people applying for police and firefighting jobs.
Bridgeport Township is even having a tough time getting people to apply for the top police job and the community has bumped up the pay for the position.
The job was originally posted at the end of July and so far they have just two applicants, and raising the pay for the job didn't attract many others.
"I didn't know running a municipality had all these many pieces, but its enjoyable, I have an amazing team," says Michelle McGregor, who has been Bridgeport Township's manager for eight months.
One team member she would like to add is a police chief, but the process has been difficult.
"It is very tough, so we are in a conundrum right now where we are looking for a police chief," she says.
Former chief Dave Duffett left to become the chief in Tittabawassee Township to replace the retiring Dave Simon.
The initial salary for the job was listed at $79,100. Just two candidates applied.
"I got some phone calls and feedback that the wage was a little low," says McGregor.
So, the township sweetened the offer by about four grand hoping that might encourage others to throw their hat into the ring.
"We did not receive any new applicants since that new posting went out," which surprised McGregor.
She adds, the township has had trouble attracting police and firefighters for some time.
"I do understand all townships have this struggle," she says.
Bridgeport has an interim chief who is not interested in the top job, and McGregor says getting someone in that position fulltime is a priority.
"It cripples us a little bit, because we have the need for leadership, sound, strong leadership that is non-union," McGregor says.
The new chief will have a staff of ten officers and one lieutenant. And yes, the township is short-staffed for those positions as well.
"We should have at least 20," she says.
The deadline to apply for that chief's job is tomorrow.