Why did the Flint water settlement take so long? One attorney explains

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been about seven years since Flint's class-action suit against the state began.
And only now are settlement payments in reach. One attorney involved in the case, Channing Robinson, said class-action cases often run long because of schedules and procedure.
And given that they were going up against the state, she still considers the ruling a big win for Flint.
ROBINSON "There's, you know, hundreds of thousands of documents that you need to go through. And how many witnesses," said Robinson about the scale of the case.
She explained the process of discovery takes up most of such a large case.
That's when attorneys gather and request evidence to support their arguments.
But before they even got to that, they had to crack the state's original defense.
"The time frames for appealing governmental immunity? You add on years and years," Robinson explained.
It's why she considers the case a win-
and a demonstration of strength in numbers.
"The fact we were able to assert claims as a class, I think had a very meaningful impact on the litigation," she said.
But even with settlement distribution expected in May, activists like Mona Munroe-Younis claim there won't be justice until charges stick to the government employees responsible.
"I think it's a huge injustice that the charges were dropped against those who were supposed to be held accountable," said Munroe-Younis.
It's why Robinson feels the settlement is only part of the solution.
"I think that that's something that, you know, is not going to be cured by the settlement," she said.
ABC12 reached out to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office for an update on the charges against government officials involved in the crisis.
They directed to a
https://www.michigan.gov/ag/news/press-releases/2022/12/09/flint-prosecution-team-issues-statement
from the prosecution, who wrote they would not rest until exhausting all legal avenues.