Why legislators may ban cat de-clawing in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new bill in the Michigan House of Representatives seeks to ban de-clawing surgeries for cats- a practice which is considered inhumane in several countries.
"It was kind of like a 'you could only get a cat if it's declawed' kinda thing with my parents," said Jessica Valley, owner two senior cats: Bizzy and Snickers.
She thinks they still hurt from their de-clawings more than a decade ago.
"Bizzy, she won't let you touch her front paws, specifically. And Snickers, too. You can't touch them," Valley explained.
But how is de-clawing different from a trim?
Veterinarian Joe Hendricks said it's because the claws connect to their bones.
"We actually remove the claw by removing that first knuckle," he told ABC12.
Hendricks explained that Americans have seen de-clawing- called onychectomies- as a way to protect their furniture.
Though in some cases, he said it's been to prevent cats from cutting owners who have weak immune systems or who bleed easily.
A 2019 review from the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests that onychectomies could cause misbehavior, aggression, and long-term pain.
They and Hendricks believe more studies are needed to know for sure, though there's more than science involved in the debate.
"Like the sides of the couch, the chairs. She just scratches on it as she would if she had claws," said Valley about her cat's habits.
Those instincts to scratch are still part of de-clawed cats.
And Hendricks said the move to accommodate instincts is part of a broader change in how people think of their pets.
"Back when I was a kid, dogs slept outside. Now they're in your bed. Dogs were thought of something you added to your household. Now they are your household."
In other words, people now view their pets more like people than property, which raises the question of whether it's right to give them surgery for the sake of our furniture.
Valley said her parents have a very different answer today.
"If [my dad] went to adopt a new cat, he would not de-claw it."
Hendricks said there are many alternatives to de-clawing, such as nail covers, scratching posts, and monthly nail trimmings.