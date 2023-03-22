Willful neglect of duty charges against 2 Saginaw officers, MSP trooper dismissed by judge

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A judge has dismissed criminal charges against two Saginaw city police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper.
It was back in August when Saginaw Police officers Dominic Vasquez and Jordan Engelhart and Michigan State Police trooper Zachary Tebedo were charged with willful neglect of duty by the state's Attorney General's office.
The A-G's office felt the officers and trooper didn't do enough to prevent state trooper Bram Schroeder from punching a man during a traffic stop last March. The incident was caught on cell phone video and police body cameras.
Court papers indicate the Attorney General's office wanted to amend the complaint following a legal motion related to the criminal statute, but visiting Midland County Judge Michael Carpenter ruled the amended complaint was defective and dismissed the charges.
The charges were dropped without prejudice, meaning its possible they could be filed again.
Schroeder continues to face assault and misconduct in office charges.
At this point, Saginaw Police and the Michigan State Police are not commenting on the judge's decision and an email to the Attorney General's office has not been answered yet.