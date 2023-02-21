William Putman sues Tuscola County, Sheriff and others over medical care at jail

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest chapter in the Putman Family saga is now in federal court.
Tuscola County and its Sheriff are facing a lawsuit.
It claims the patriarch of the former reality T-V show family wasn't treated properly in the county jail.
There are accusations he wasn't given his medication, or even water.
There is also a claim of retaliation.
The lawsuit states William Putman and the Putman's family opposition to a bond proposal for a new jail was a factor in his alleged poor treatment.
"I am sorry, I screwed up, but I was scared."
That what William Putman said as he was sentenced to jail in October for thirty days for two assault convictions. He spoke in court in November, after he spent a few days in jail.
"I am a shell of what I used to be, I can't even, I can't even walk," Putman said then while sitting in a wheelchair.
Putman, the former star of the reality t-v show "Meet the Putmans" has now filed a federal lawsuit against Tuscola County, Sheriff Glen Skrent, Correctional Healthcare Companies, and employees of both entities.
The civil complaint states the 62-year-old Putman has a serious heart condition that Tuscola County officials knew he had and when he began serving his jail time in October at the county jail, staff deliberately withheld his prescription heart medications.
It also claims they refused to provide him with any water.
The lawsuit states that Putman's son, Doctor Blake Putman told the jail staff that without medication, it was obvious that his father could die.
Putman was eventually taken a local hospital, transferred to the University of Michigan hospital where the lawsuit states he had multiple surgeries.
The five-count lawsuit claims Putman's rights were violated, there was medical malpractice, and it also alleges his right to free speech was violated, as Putman and his family were outspoken about the opposition to a $42 million-dollar bond proposal for a new county jail.
The bond request was defeated by Tuscola County voters in November.
Putman claims the poor medical treatment at the jail was retaliation.
We could not reach the Putman's attorney, Marc Deldin for comment.
Tuscola County Administrator Clayette Zechmeister says she has not seen the lawsuit yet and will rely on the county's attorney to lead it through the legal process.