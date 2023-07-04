 Skip to main content
Wings Over Flint air show coming back

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This year's Wings Over Flint Air Show was such a huge success, organizers are preparing for the show to take flight again in 2026.

More than 10,000 people attended to the two-day event last month at Flint's Bishop International Airport.

This was the first air show at Bishop in more than 30 years.

The air show included air performances by acts like the U.S. Army Golden Nights, and Northern Stars Aeroteam.

No officials details have been released but Bishop Airport says it'll release more information down the line.

