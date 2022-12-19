Winter storm could impact area homeless shelters

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With below freezing temps and snow on the way, for many, the stress goes much further than rearranging holiday travel plans.
For the homeless in our community, the bitter cold brings even more challenges.
We visited area homeless shelters and learned they are preparing to help as many people as possible this Christmas.
Leaders here at Innerlink for Runaways & Homeless Youth in Saginaw say the demand is year-round, however, during the cold months and during inclement weather that need increases because it's not as easy to stay outside when you don't have a place to go.
"When it's warmer out, it's easier to stay outside longer throughout the whole day but during the wintertime, especially being in Michigan with the weather the way it is it's a little bit more of a situation in terms of people needing shelter," Innerlink Division Director Harrison Gloss said.
There is typically an increase in the need for shelter during the freezing winter weather.
"There are some times when we'll see a spike that will happen in cold weather. And that will usually be with those who we identify as chronically homeless. And they may be living under an abandoned bridge or in an abandoned house," CEO of Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Dan Streeter said.
The Rescue Ministries provides emergency shelter, life skills training and more to those in need and services over 200 people a day.
"I do, I'm a homeless woman. They actually hired me here. I volunteered first and they hired me here," Saginaw Rescue Ministries guest Talisa Harper said.
For many, that help has been lifechanging. But it's important to remember the need exists no matter the season.
"Homelessness is a problem all the year round," Streeter said.
"There's always a demand because we always, unfortunately, have youth and runaways in the community who do need assistance," Innerlink Office Manager Stacey Crosby said.
Both Innerlink and the Rescue Mission currently have availability and are prepared to meet the demand as the winter storm approaches.
If you or someone you know is in need of shelter this holiday, or if you'd like to donate, visit the links below.
https://www.facebook.com/Innerlinkservices/