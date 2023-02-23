Winter storm has even the pros pulling over

MUNDY TWP, Mich. (WJRT) - Weather wasn't fit for man or minivan Wednesday night.
Trucker Charles King told ABC12 he pulled over in Mundy Township after only 20 minutes on the road.
"It takes us longer to stop. The larger it is, the longer it takes to stop. That's why I quit: because I don't want to slide and hit somebody,"he explained.
And King may have made the right choice.
Driver Dennis Birmingham said conditions on I-75 were "horrible."
"I was even getting a little bit of slickness and sliding. And I've got all-wheel drive. It's- I don't know. It's just really bad out there. I seen a lot of cars trying to go faster than everybody. And you can see them when they try to get over- they're sliding and fishtailing," said Birmingham.
One tow truck driver told ABC12 business picked up steadily as the day went on.
Wednesday evening, he responded to at least three spinouts and one crash.
His advice to anyone still on the roads? Take it slow.