Witness in Saginaw triple-homicide case says suspect and one victim had guns

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time, we are hearing court testimony on how a family get together in Saginaw erupted into gunfire, leaving three people dead.
One of the victims was a pregnant woman, whose unborn baby survived.
Today, we learned one of the victim's had a gun as well.
The man charged with murder was also injured in this shooting.
Testimony indicated there was an argument between two people at the party and after that ended, three people showed up at as the party was ending, including Mireles.
"I believe these injuries were inflicted by another person and the manner of death would be homicide," Dr. Michael Markey testified about the gunshot wounds the three victims sustained.
Three people lost their lives in the early morning hours of June 5th outside a home on South Eleventh Street on Saginaw's east side.
Laura Buendia, Mariano Escareño and Rafael Campos, all 24-year-old relatives were shot and killed.
Laura's unborn baby survived the shooting and Rosalinda is nearly nine months old.
49-year-old Juan Mireles was arrested in October and faces several charges, including three counts of open murder.
District Court Judge M. Randall Jurrens told the media civilian witnesses were not to be recorded or identified at the preliminary examination.
Saginaw Police officer Jordan Engelhart was the first officer on the scene after the shooting and noticed Campos was badly injured and that he also had a firearm.
"A nine millimeter handgun was located," Engelhart testified.
A man testified that he was at the party and left, but returned after being told two people got into a lengthy argument, a disagreement centered around an alleged altercation that involved Juan Mireles assaulting a woman at a wedding in years past.
Testimony indicated the two people in the argument made phone calls while they were still at the party.
The man says he noticed three men walking down the street and appeared to be heading up the driveway of the home.
The man testified that Campos said if they get any closer, he was going to shoot them.
The man said one of the men approaching the property was Mireles and that he had a gun.
The man said he ran to a nearby home and shortly after, he heard several gunshots, taking just a few seconds.
Testimony ended late this afternoon and the hearing will be continued at a later date.