WMU students helping detectives in trying to solve mid-Michigan cold case homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A mid-Michigan cold case murder getting renewed attention, with the help of college students who've helped police in another homicide investigation.
Ann Paetz was murdered in 1999.
She was driving from Saginaw to the Montrose area to visit her boyfriend, but she never made it.
There have been no arrests in the case.
But the State Police cold case unit has enlisted the help of criminal justice students at Western Michigan University to give the probe a fresh look.
The first task for the students was to put boxes of documents and other evidence into a searchable PDF file, but the detectives are also encouraging them to come with their own their theories, their own ideas on what happened to Ann Paetz.
"I definitely have somebody in mind, I think it was not just a random attack, I think it was premeditated," says Even Gray, a criminal justice student.
He is part of the "Ann Paetz" team in this Western Michigan University criminal justice class.
This program helped the Michigan State Police on the west side of state crack a decades-old homicide and now detectives at the Tri-Cities Post are hoping they can do the same in the murder mystery of Paetz.
"She was 23 at the time, we all around that same age. it hits kind of close to home," says junior Rachel Moore.
Paetz left her Saginaw home on July 2nd, 1999. Her car was found first, on M-57, unlocked and damaged, and hours later, a jogger discovered her body along Farrand Road in Thetford Township.
Police have never released how she was murdered. These students who were not alive when the crime occurred are giving the probe a fresh set of eyes. Kayle Meyer is on the team.
"We did like a timeline over the entire case, like details, suspects," says Meyer.
Liz Tackabury believes the case can be solved.
"I think it would probably be the advances in technology, the DNA technology," says the Clarkston native.
There have been suspects. Court documents indicate search warrants were conducted in July of 1999 involving Jack Hall, who is currently serving a life sentence for kidnapping in another case.
There have been others, but no arrests.
Professor Ashlyn Kuersten says her students, dubbed the Scooby Doo team, regularly communicate with the detectives.
"Instead of them saying, no, that's not a person of interest, let's move on, they say really, what makes you think that, and why," Kuersten says.
Moore says the students work about ten hours a week on the case, hoping they help solve the 23-year-old mystery.
"What happened to her is terrible and hopefully she gets justice, and so does her family, "she says.
If you have any information on the death of Ann Paetz, you are asked to give the Michigan State Police a call.