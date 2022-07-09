Woman charged with murder, abuse in death of underfed teen

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Prosecutors say a Michigan mother arrested for the murder and child abuse of her malnourished 15-year-old son with special needs forced him to take ice baths that contributed to his death.
Shanda Vander Ark,43, of Norton Shores, is facing open murder and first-degree child abuse charges in the death of Timothy Ferguson.
Prosecutors say the medical examiner determined Ferguson died Wednesday from malnourishment and hypothermia.
They say the hypothermia was due to ice baths Vander Ark forced her son to take as punishment, including an ice bath on Tuesday.
Investigators told WZZM Vander Ark fed the boy only bread soaked in hot sauce, even pouring hot sauce down his throat.
Vander Ark remains in jail after being denied bond.