Woman gets jail time in connection with fatal 2017 Arenac County accident

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - More than six years after a man was died in an accident, one person will serve jail time, but there are still unanswered questions.
A party at a cabin in Arenac County ended in the mysterious death of a Midland man in April 2017.
Criminal charges weren't filed in the case until five years later, and while someone will serve jail time, the mother of the victim feels justice wasn't served.
There were a lot of twists and turns in the case. There was a long investigation, a witness who didn't testify at an earlier hearing as the prosecution believed he would, dropped charges, and a plea deal that was rejected.
The road to get to this point has been very challenging.
"I do enjoy when people talk about Nick and the memories they share," says Julie Mader.
She is talking about her son Nikolas Newman, who died in the early morning hours along a stretch of road near Au Gres on April 9th, 2017.
Nikolas's friends told investigators the 23-year-old was the victim of a hit and run.
But investigators didn't believe it, theorizing that Nikolas and a young woman fell out of a pick-up truck as it was driving down the road.
Two people were eventually charged, and now, 30-year-old Jillian Schwall has been sentenced to serve 93 days in jail for a conviction of lying to a peace officer.
"We really wished it would have been something related to his death not just lying to a peace officer because they consider that a victimless crime and my son died, there was a victim," says Mader.
More serious charges against Spencer Leuenberger were dropped last year and a lying to a peace officer charger was dismissed in May, in part because the law enforcement officer involved in the investigation died.
Arenac County Prosecutor Curt Broughton says the case is "over now and it was a very long, sad, frustrating case."
Julie Mader agrees.
"We still don't know what happened, we still don't know for sure who was driving, we don't know what happened that night," she says.
The young woman that was injured in that accident continues to recover from her injuries.