Woman released from Arizona prison now in custody for 2020 Bay County homicide

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A second person has now been arraigned in a Bay County homicide case, but questions remain regarding a motive.
A woman who had been in an Arizona prison is now in the Bay County jail, facing several charges including open murder.
She is accused of killing Heidi Dowd in August of 2020.
The sister-in-law of Heidi Dowd says she is familiar with the name of the female suspect, which is Britany Letourneau, who was in an Arizona prison for a time under the name of Marcia Fordyce.
"It's shocking, we didn't know what was going to happen in the case," says Teagan May Hensley.
It's nearly three years ago that the body of 36-year-old Heidi Dowd was found behind a building in rural northern Bay County.
She had been shot and her body was burned.
An arrest warrant was issued for 43-year-old Britany Letourneau this past December, but she was serving time in an Arizona prison under the name of Marcia Fordyce.
Her time has been served in Arizona, so Bay County spent more than $3,000 to transport Letourneau back to Bay City.
She has been arraigned on four charges, including open murder.
Court papers indicate Letourneau was living in Bay City when Dowd was killed.
"It's a lot of pain, a lot of questions," says Hensley.
She is Heidi Dowd's sister-in-law.
"With us not knowing who did this, we were looking over our shoulders, we didn't know if these people would ever come after our whole family," she says.
45-year-old Aaron Wyse has also been arraigned, charged with removing, mutilating, or disinterring a dead body.
He's in prison for weapons and drug convictions in Otsego County.
Hensley says she does not know Wyse, however she is familiar with Letourneau's name, but never met her.
The question remains as to why Dowd was murdered.
"No, we have not been told a thing," says Hensley when asked if investigators have discussed a possible motive for the killing.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says he does not want to release more information about the case at this time.
"Somebody needs to pay for these crimes at hand, they were horrific," says Hensley.
The judge at the arraignment today said Britany Letourneau has 14 aliases in all.
She is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.