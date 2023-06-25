 Skip to main content
Workers at Vista Entertainment Solutions in Owosso demonstrate to garner support of unionization

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 has an update on the employees of Vista Entertainment Solutions in Owosso.

Last month, we told you how their parent company announced it would close their office after they submitted a letter of intent to unionize.

Workers demonstrated Saturday outside their office to garner support.

Organizer Katie Poniatowski tells us they haven't heard anything from the higher-ups about the closure since our story in May.

However, she says the Owosso team is in touch with the National Labor Relations Board and will hold the vote to unionize on Friday, June 30th.

Currently, the office is set to close at the end of July.

