Workers react to judge's ruling on 2018 minimum wage law

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan's minimum wage workers could soon see a boost in pay after a Court of Claims judge ruled against an "adopt-and-amend" practice used by state lawmakers to de-fang a pair of voter initiatives in 2018.
The judge said it was unconstitutional to adopt voter proposals, then amend them in a way that contradicted what the voters wanted.
Those voter-initiated laws would have set a 12-dollar minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers by the beginning of 2022.
Workers would also be able to collect up to 72 hours of paid sick leave per year -- up from 40.
The current state minimum wage is $9.87 per hour for non-tipped workers and $3.75 for tipped workers. Restaurant workers told ABC12 they consider this ruling a win. But there's still no telling when this ruling would take effect or if it will even stick.
"Living off of my wages, it can be a little difficult seeing all that money go," said bartender Serenity Grant, who said she makes $5.30 an hour plus tips at the Torch Bar and Grill in Flint.
But after Michigan Judge Douglas Shapiro's Tuesday ruling, she might get to make the same as non-tipped employees by 2024.
Her boss, Ron Sims, said he supported the original petition in 2018.
"You got a restaurant job to earn extra money while you were in school before you got another job. It's changed. Now you see people supporting themselves full-time from restaurant work. So it'd only be fair that they get to support their family, just like everyone else," Sims explained.
Grant said she's excited by the idea of making $12 an hour.
"I'd have money to bay off bills and loans. I have a loan to pay. And there's rent and electricity. So I feel like I'd live a bit more comfortably than I am now," she said.
Political scientist Paul Rozycki said there's likely a long road ahead before a new minimum wage takes effect.
"As far as how soon it's gonna take hold? It won't take hold tomorrow. But there'll be appeals in the works. That could be weeks. could be months. Maybe even longer than that," he explained.
Rozycki also says employers will face uncertainty as the state figures out the law's status.
"The real problem, I guess, is that, because of the appeals, there's gonna be a lot of confusion among restaurant owners and other individuals who might have to raise their pay at some point," Rozycki added.
ABC12 asked Sims why he hadn't raised wages to $12 per hour on his own.
He said raising prices to raise wages is a lot easier when everyone has to do it, even if his menu items only cost 50 cents more.