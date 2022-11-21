World Cup 2022 hits home for the city of Flint

Today, the U.S. men's soccer team kicked off the World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar.
As everyone streamed and tuned in with anticipation across the globe, here in Flint the excitement is rooted a bit deeper as U.S. men's soccer Performance Coach, Travis Thomas is a Flint native.
Thomas graduated from Carman-Ainsworth Highschool in Flint Township in 1991 where he led the varsity soccer team as captain.
Former teammate, Jay Witham who is Carman's current varsity soccer coach shared that Travis was an ideal teammate and leader.
"We played soccer together on the varsity soccer team. He was a senior, I was a sophomore and he was our captain. He started out being a leader then," he said.
Witham believes that the continued tenacity Travis showcased decades ago is the affect of his achievements today.
"It's amazing that he's able to be with this national team. He was a technical and tactical soccer player when he was here at Carman and I'm sure he's using that leadership and those skill sets with the U.S. national team."
Travis Thomas leaves a huge impact on the students of Carman-Ainsworth. Emery Walling, senior and varsity soccer captain says that Thomas is a true inspiration.
"So, it gives me someone to look up to you know. It's really cool being able to see someone who's so similar to what I've done, achieve such great things in the soccer world," said Emery.
Fellow Cavaliers aren't the only fans cheering Travis on, Barley and Vine held a World Cup watch party where the reactions from the community stemmed with excitement.
"Representing the city of Flint in any capacity is amazing but doing it on such a world renowned stage as the World Cup, that's next level," said Flint resident Seamus Bannon. "Really proud to say that I'm from the city and we can see someone working with the USA team is from here too."