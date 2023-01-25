Earth's inner core may have stopped turning, may go into reverse

Weather Alert

...CLUSTERS OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AFFECTING THE EVENING PEAK TRAVEL PERIOD... HAZARDS... Clusters of heavy snow showers moving through the region are capable of rapid drop in visibility to near a quarter mile and a slushy coating on area roads. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 520 PM, snow showers were along a line from Corunna to near Howell to near Manchester moving east at 20 MPH. THIS ACTIVITY WILL BE NEAR... Brighton and New Lothrop around 535 PM EST. Hartland around 545 PM EST. Ann Arbor, Saline, Flushing, South Lyon and Swartz Creek around 555 PM EST. Milford and Milan around 605 PM EST. Mount Morris and Flint around 610 PM EST. This includes the following highways... I-75 between mile markers 27 and 133. I-275 between mile markers 8 and 29. I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16. I-94 between mile markers 154 and 225. I-96 between mile markers 125 and 192. I-69 between mile markers 98 and 148. US-23 between mile markers 26 and 90. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in these snow showers. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 2214Z 261DEG 19KT 4303 8411 4255 8395 4216 8407