Four toddlers among victims of knife attack in southeast France, officials say

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL. The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee... Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb... Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL. It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org