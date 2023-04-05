This shy little snake can cartwheel to safety

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 125 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Genesee County
through 1130 AM EDT...

At 1045 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Corunna, or over Owosso, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 1055 AM EDT.
Flushing and Montrose around 1105 AM EDT.
Flint, Clio, Mount Morris and Beecher around 1110 AM EDT.
Crossroads Village around 1115 AM EDT.
Otisville around 1120 AM EDT.
Otter Lake around 1125 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Rankin, Genesee and
Thetford Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for southeastern
Michigan.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

This shy little snake can cartwheel to safety

  • Updated
  • 0
This shy little snake can cartwheel to safety

The small, nocturnal dwarf reed snake has been videoed by researchers "repeatedly launching the coils of its body into the air and rolling down inclines."

 Eng Wah Teo/Alamy Stock Photo

From flying through the air to turning their bodies into a lasso and climbing smooth surfaces, we thought we'd seen snakes do it all. Now, researchers have discovered a species that can actually cartwheel.

Found in some areas of Southeast Asia, including southern Thailand, peninsular Malaysia, Singapore, Sumatra, Borneo and the Philippines, the dwarf reed snake -- Pseudorabdion longiceps -- is small and nocturnal, and hides in leaf litter or under rocks or logs during the day, researchers note.

Even so, its small size makes it vulnerable to birds and other snakes, such as the striped coral snake.

Small snakes often have an impressive arsenal to use in their defense against potential predators, including camouflage, coloration, odors, playing dead, intimidation, and just ... fleeing.

There had been anecdotal reports that the dwarf reed snake could cartwheel as means of escape, but researchers have for the first time documented the unusual defense mechanism, in a paper published Wednesday in the Biotropica journal.

While they were conducting herpetological surveys for other species, researchers came across a startled adult dwarf reed snake that began "throwing the coils of its body into a loop and began rolling to try and escape," managing to move around 1.5 meters down the road in less than five seconds.

"As cartwheeling appears to be very metabolically taxing, the snakes cannot sustain it for long periods of time, and it usually lasts only a few seconds," corresponding author Evan Seng Huat Quah, of Universiti Malaysia Sabah, told CNN in an email.

"By cartwheeling down an incline, the snake was able to gain speed and rapidly cover more ground. The snake was captured and placed on a flat area along the side of the road where it repeated the cartwheeling behavior several times," researchers wrote in the paper.

Quah, who had seen the "surprising" behavior in a dwarf reed snake before, was thrilled that his team had recording equipment on hand.

They observed that the snake "performs active cartwheeling by repeatedly launching the coils of its body into the air and rolling down inclines," according to a news release.

This behavior hasn't been formally observed in any other species of snake or reptile, the team added, though rolling as an escape method has been recorded in some invertebrates, like moth caterpillars and desert spiders.

But don't worry -- in the unlikely event that you encounter them, the dwarf reed snakes won't be cartwheeling at you for no reason.

The snakes usually employ the curious method of locomotion when they feel threatened and want to evade capture. Researchers also speculate that they could do it to startle and confuse predators, including other snakes.

"This sudden movement not only startles and confuses visually oriented predators, cartwheeling would also leave a patchy scent trail that could throw predators off their scent, giving the snake more time to escape," Quah told CNN.

Quah said his team thinks the behavior may go beyond the dwarf reed snake and be found in other species, "especially reed snakes of the family Calamariinae. There are anecdotal reports of other species performing this behavior including another member of the same genus, Pseudorabdion albonuchalis," also known as the white-collared reed snake.

