Wrongfully convicted man shares story to inspire others

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jimmie C. Gardner was wrongfully convicted for sexual assault and robbery and sentenced to 110 years in prison. His journey to freedom is one of faith, strength and perseverance. Gardner was invited to the Vehicle City to be a keynote speaker at the 44th Citywide Tribute Dinner honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prior to the event, he toured the Genesee County Jail and learn more about the IGNITE program, Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.
“What I saw is amazing, simply amazing. I have envisioned things like this, but haven’t seen it in action. It tells me everything I am doing, I am going in the right direction,” said Gardner.
In 2016, after serving 27 years of his sentence, Gardner’s conviction was vacated. Since then, he’s become a motivational speaker and social justice activist.
“We are only limited in our minds, when one opens the mind, the world is their oyster. Not just me, but any and every human being,” said Gardner.
While in prison, Gardner continued to pursue his education, earning three associates degrees and numerous certificates. He taught himself the law and worked to secure his freedom while serving as a representative for other prisoners during their legal proceedings.
Since his release, Gardner has been sharing his story with the sole purpose of becoming a voice for the voiceless. One of his passions is the development of Gardner House, a reentry home designed to help formerly incarcerated citizens gain access to the resources necessary to make a successful return to society.