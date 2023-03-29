Youngest ice skating duo in Mid-Michigan gears up for upcoming ice show

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An ice skating duo from Burton is ready to hit the ice as they prepare for their upcoming ice show.
What makes this extra special - they're the youngest ice skating duo in Michigan!
"One day we were skating and we did something that caught one of our coaches' eye and they thought that we'd make a good duo," said Alexander Kuberski.
Alexander Kuberski and Charlotte Fuhr also known as Alex and Charlie are 10 and 8 years old.
The best friends found a love for ice skating together, just a few months ago.
Their kindred souls are already gearing up for their spring ice show.
"We're skating to a musical called Grease and we're really excited because it's the biggest show of the year," Alex said.
Coach Hillary Rubin of Crystal Skating Academy says that they are thriving, especially as the youngest in the area.
"As far as we know there's not another young ice dance team around," Coach Rubin said. "So, typically an ice dance team pairs up when they're a little bit older than they are so it's kind of nice that they're able to get together at such a young age."
Both Kuberski and Fuhr recently just passed their first level of ice dances called the preliminary ice dances - pushing them on to the next level for competition.
"What's so great about them is that they're really good friends in addition to being skating colleagues," Rubin said. "So, they love skating together they're very focused , they want to improve and they do a great job but they have a great time being on ice together."
Going all the way is what's next up for the duo.
"When we're older we want to get into the Olympics for the world championships because we just find ice dancing together really fun," Kuberski said.
The Ice show will be held at the Crystal Fieldhouse on May 5th starting at 5PM.
It is open to the public and all proceeds will go toward the ice skating club to cover ice time and training equipment.