YouthQuest afterschool program in Flint will end this spring

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The YouthQuest afterschool program in Flint is making plans to permanently shut down.
The Flint and Genesee Group filed a notice with the state showing the closure means 90 employees will be laid off.
YouthQuest has offered students free afterschool care for the past decade through funding from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The notice filed with the state said the foundation chose not to renew the grant funding.
A spokesperson for the Flint and Genesee Group said the foundation announced funding for the Flint Center for Educational Excellence earlier this year, which will include afterschool programming.
According to the notice, the last day of work for YouthQuest employees is May 26. Full-time employees will receive one month's severance.
The YouthQuest program will officially end on June 30.