YouTuber rewards Grand Blanc woman for her kindness

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman's kindness to a stranger, turned out to be something more.
"I was expecting the worst to happen and something great happened," said Julie Halatsis of Grand Blanc.
She was coming out of a gas station Monday night when a stranger approached and asked for a dollar.
Without hesitation, Julie obliged- only to be blown away when the stranger revealed he was filming a YouTube video.
That stranger was Caleb Keels, a local part-time YouTuber. He wasn't looking for money - but to reward someone's generosity.
Keels said he was inspired by a moment last week, when he helped a fellow driver who was out of gas.
"I was like, wow, I just blessed somebody. And I know I wasn't gonna use that money anyway," he recalled.
Julia, meanwhile, said her help was just instinct.
"He asked me for a dollar and I was like 'yeah, sure!'"
ABC12 saw Julia's facebook plea to find this man who, in all the excitement, she forgot to thank.
Reporter Kent Davis tracked them both down, and brought them back to the gas station.
The pair shared with us how the night went down and what it meant to them.
"I went home on a high. It was definitely, like, a great story to go home and tell my family," said Halatsis.
It just goes to show: there's always time to make a difference in someone's life.
"At the end of the day, if you go out of your way just a little bit to say something kind to somebody, it will really improve their day. And maybe they'll pass it on to somebody else," she said.
Halatsis added that thanks to Caleb's kindness, she can spend a little more to treat her family this week.