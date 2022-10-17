Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week.
Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday.
MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be closed from 9am - 6pm.
According to the agency, the inspection of the bridge over the Saginaw River was part of routine maintenance.
Scheduled projects could be impacted by weather conditions.
