...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 34 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves
expected around 2 AM EDT Wednesday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the
largest waves expected around 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic

  • Updated
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week. 

Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday.

MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be closed from 9am - 6pm. 

According to the agency, the inspection of the bridge over the Saginaw River was part of routine maintenance. 

Scheduled projects could be impacted by weather conditions. 

Click here to see the MDOT's interactive traffic map. 

