Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded

BAY CITY (WJRT) - It's not something I like to do, this is terrible," is how Tony Banaszak described the two months.
Banazak owns the building in the 200 block of Garffield in Bay City and was at the house when law enforcement came here to arrest the 77-year-old man for assault with a dangerous weapon.
Banazak says his tenant was to be evicted days ago for lack of payment and becoming aggressive with other tenants in the house, which has six units.
"He became very disgruntled with us, pulled a knife, pulled a screwdriver, lead pipe, threatened us, so we let the cops take it over," says Banaszak.
Banazak was here when police attempted to arrest the man. Video shows police attempting to arrest the man.
"We are the police, you are under arrest, you are under arrest...he's got a gun, get back, get back," officers can be heard saying.
More police arrived, a perimeter was set up and the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team took their positions.
While residents were urged to stay away, many came out to witness the police activity. Banazak says the man has lived in the building for 13 years.
"He has become aggressive toward the other tenants, and we had to take action through the legal process," he explains.
Banaszak says he has taken holiday meals to the tenant over the years, even checking up on him during hospital visits and brings him back home to the house on Garfield.
"He has always been a little disgruntled, but I would never think this at all," he says.