Coats for Kids

Bay County
- Tim Horton’s, 3460 Wilder Rd, 2906 Center Ave.
- Copoco Credit Union, 4265 Wilder Rd.
- The Salvation Army Business Office, 401 10th St.
- Clayton Cleaners, 205 S. Henry St.
- Bay City Mall, 4101 Wilder Rd.
- Save-A-Lot, 904 Lafayette Rd.
- Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, 901 Saginaw St.
- Bay County Library, 500 Center Ave.
- Alice & Jack Wirt Public Library, 500 Center Ave.
- Auburn Library, 235 W Midland Rd.
- Pinconning Branch Library, 218 S. Kaiser St.
- Sage Library, 4101 Wilder Rd.
- Jolt Credit Union, 915 S. Euclid Ave. and 3015 Center Ave.
- Huntington Bank, 3 East Main St., 100 East Chippewa Road, 3101 Center Ave., 3533 Wilder Road, 3858 N. Huron Road.
- Financial Edge Credit Union, 1199 S. Euclid Ave. and 1304 N. Sherman.
- Independent Bank, 745 N. Euclid Ave., 1615 W Center Road, 1004 W. Midland Road, 623 Washington Ave., 408 Mable St.
- Sunrise Credit Union, 404 S. Euclid Ave., 190 N. Powell Road.
- Thumb National Bank, 2985 Wilder Road, 708 Center Ave.
- Wildfire Credit Union, 2936 Wilder Road.
- United Financial Credit Union, 1026 W. Midland Road and 6354 Westside Saginaw Road (M-84).
Genesee County
- Salvation Army Business Office, 211 W. Kearsley
- Troy Cleaners, 12500 S. Saginaw St., 18050 Silver Lake Pkwy., 6020 Fenton Rd.
- Abbey Park, 3221 E. Baldwin Rd.
- Hurley Medical Center, 1 Hurley Plaza.
- Ralph Burgess DDS, 3380 S. Dye Rd.
- Biggby Coffee, 2458 Center Rd, 3093 Linden Rd, 2223 Hill Rd, 6426 W. Pierson Rd, 709 State Rd, 5105 W. Vienna Rd, 235 N. Leroy St Suite A
- Miracle-Ear, 1051 N. Irish Rd. and 2464 Center Rd.
- Skaff, 5301 Hill 23 Dr.
- Moffett Food Service, 145 W. Lakeview Ave.
Midland County
- Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave.
- Bicycle HQ, 3310 Bay City Rd.
- Dani B’s Studio for Hair, 4308 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Blessed Sacrament Church, 3109 Swede Ave.
- Big Boy Restaurant, 1513 S. Saginaw Rd.
- Dow Central Campus
- Merchandise Outlet, 3407 Isabella Rd.
- Betten Baker Auto Group, 2400 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Midland Community Center, 2205 S. Jefferson Ave.
- Sanford Family Pharmacy, 28 W. Saginaw Rd.
- Coldwell Banker Realty, 222 N. Saginaw Rd.
- Pizza Sam’s, 102 W. Main Street.
- Live Oak Coffeehouse, 711 Ashman Street.
- Members First Credit Union, 600 W. Wackerly.
- Members First Credit Union, 400 Dartmouth.
Saginaw County
- Once Upon A Child, 2936 Tittabawassee Rd.
- Tim Hortons, 4870 State St, 2039 N. Michigan Ave., 8099 Gratiot Ave., 142 N. Main Street, 3100 Tittabawassee Road.
- Suski Chevrolet Buick, 8700 Main St.
- Deluxe Cleaners, 2700 Bay Rd.
- Child and Family Services, 2838 Automotive Center Rd.
- Victorian Purses by Sue Yarn & Bead Destination, 148 S. Saginaw.
- Riverfront Eyecare, 3200 Cabaret Tr. South.
- Merrill Lynch, 4805 Towne Centre Rd Suite 200
- Thomas Fleschner Memorial Library, 11935 Silver Creek Dr.
- Zauel Library, 3100 N. Center Road.
- Wickes Library, 1713 Hess Street.
- Hoyt Library, 505 Janes Ave.
- Butman Fish, 1716 Hancock St.
- A&D Home Healthcare, 3150 Enterprise Dr. #200.
- United Financial Credit Union, 5658 Dixie Highway, 1720 W. Brady Road, 7600 Midland Road, 4685 State Street, 2510 Weiss St.
Shiawassee County
- Ruthy’s Cleaners, 215 W Main St.
- The Salvation Army Business Office, 302 E. Exchange St.
- Biggby Coffee, 1361 E Main St.
- Foster Coffee Co., 115 S Washington St.
- Team One Credit Union, 1243 E. Main St.
- Qdoba, 910 E. Main St.
- Label Shopper, 1411 E. Main St.
- Ruthy’s Cleaners, 110 N Saginaw St.
- Sheriff’s Office, 201 E. McArthur St.
- Life in Christ Church, 1833 W. M-21.
- Young Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC Owosso, 1500 E. Main St.
- YMCA, 515 West Main Street.