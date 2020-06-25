ABC12 Main Station Number - 810-233-3130
Mailing Address:
2302 Lapeer Road
Flint, Michigan 48503
ABC12 Great Lakes Bay Region Bureau
News:
989-790-3854
Sales:
989-790-7618
After Hours:
989-792-1990
Fax:
989-790-9664
Mailing Address:
3121 Davenport Ave.
Saginaw, Michigan 48602
ABC12 News
Main Newsroom Number
810-257-2800
Fax:
810-257-2812
please email ABC12news@abc12.com with press releases, requests for coverage, etc.
ABC12 President and General Manager Pete Veto
810-233-3130
pete.veto@abc12.com
ABC12 News Director Denise Killian
810-233-4010
denise.killian@abc12.com
Programming on ABC12
Jayne Berklich
810-233-3130
jayne.e.berklich@abc12.com
Closed Captioning
Jayne Berklich
810-233-3130
jayne.e.berklich@abc12.com
ABC12 First Alert Weather
Flint: 810-232-3333
Tri-Cities: 989-790-7329
ABC12 News Special Projects
800-341-5881
mark.a.mcglashen@abc12.com
Pete Veto
810-233-3130
pete.veto@abc12.com
Good Kids nominations
Write to us here
Ordering a copy of an ABC12 News Broadcast:
Network resources
For comments or questions about ABC-TV programming
go to abc.com or to abcnews.com
Problems receiving our over the air signal?
Please remember that even though our station is in Flint, our broadcast antenna is located in Chesaning. Be sure to point your antenna toward Chesaning.
ABC12 advertising opportunities
To find out about the outstanding sponsorship opportunities available on ABC12 & abc12.com, please contact the following members of our advertising team:
Local and National Advertisers
Brock Rice
General Sales Manager
WJRT-TV
2302 Lapeer Road
Phone: 810-233-3130 x-5026
email: Brock Rice