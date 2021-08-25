IMPORTANT RACE INFORMATION

Packet Pickups

All in-person racers can get their packet at any of the following pickups:

Wednesday 8/25 from 12 pm - 7 pm | Flint Farmers’ Market Pavilion ( click here for directions)

Thursday 8/26 from 12 pm - 7 pm | HAP Flint ( click here for directions)

Friday 8/27 from 12 pm - 7 pm | Downtown Flat Lot ( click here for directions)

Saturday 8/28 starting at 6 am | Downtown Flat Lot ( click here for directions)

If you are picking up someone else’s packet, please have either a copy of their confirmation email or a copy of their ID/driver’s license

Race Day Parking

Until 6:30 am, all routes to downtown, with the exception of Saginaw Street, will be open to traffic. At 6:30 am all streets around the course are closed. Parking lots in and around the downtown area fill up early. We highly recommend using our free and easily accessible parking and shuttle service!

There will be free parking available at Diplomat Pharmacy/McLaren Medical Testing Lab at 4400 S. Saginaw St. (Just off I-475). Shuttle busses will transport participants and spectators to 3rd St. between Stevens St. and Wallenberg St., about 2 blocks from the start/finish. The shuttle service will run continuously starting at 5:45 am. The last shuttle back to the parking area will depart from 3rd St. at 1:00 pm.

