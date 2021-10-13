Current Available Jobs for WJRT
For more than 60 years, ABC12 has been part of the Mid-Michigan community. Being called a leader in the industry is a responsibility and commitment we take seriously.
Providing breaking news of the day and keeping our viewers informed before, during and after severe weather is our commitment day in and day out. Reaching beyond the traditional news of the day, ABC12 is humbled to be the media partner for several events throughout the year benefiting the community we call home.
If you are looking for a place to begin your career, find an opportunity to make a change or challenge your skills, the award winning team of ABC12 could be the perfect home for you too.
News Producer
WJRT is looking for an experienced Producer. Candidate must be highly creative with quick and concise decision-making abilities; possess a track record of strong news judgment and a winning competitive attitude.
News Reporter
WJRT-TV, ABC12, seeking a highly motivated News Reporter in Flint/Saginaw/Bay City Market. The successful candidate should be an excellent storyteller who possesses strong writing skills and solid news judgment.
Videographer
ABC12 News is looking for a visual storyteller who can go off the shoulder as well as the sticks...a creative go-getter, with an eye for composition and an ear for sound.
Weekend Anchor / MMJ
ABC12 is recruiting a high energy newsroom leader who is a storyteller at heart. In this role, the right candidate will co-anchor our highly successful weekend morning newscast, and MMJ three weekdays.
Maintenance Technician
Seeking a Broadcast Maintenance Technician with TV/Broadcasting experience. Candidate should be familiar with maintaining studio, control room, ENG, and transmission equipment.
Meteorologist Weekend / MMJ
WJRT is seeking an experienced meteorologist/MMJ to join our award-winning news team at our state-of-the-art studios in Flint, Michigan. The successful candidate will have the drive and talent to be number one.
MMJ
ABC12 is looking for a strong, creative journalist who is passionate about telling stories in the community. We're looking for a driven professional who wants to make connections in an incredible community and be on the front-lines of big news stories.