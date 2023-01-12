 Skip to main content
Police arrest "Ripoff Rob" contractor accused of fraud

Robert Earl Gill arrested

Flint, Mich.  (WJRT) - A contractor accused of targeting senior citizens has finally been arrested.

ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof.  She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished.   Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.

The victims have been reaching out to one another in October took their complaints to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s office, hoping to get justice and to keep Gill from ripping off other innocent people.

All those who have complaints against Gill have similar stories.  Gill offers to do work at their homes, typically repairing drive ways, roofs or front porches.  The victims pay him a portion of the money owed, and then he disappears with the work never completed.

Victims of Robert Gill gathered at the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to beg for justice after he allegedly ripped them off.

Today, the Genesee County Sheriff’s office announced Gill was arrested following a traffic stop in Mt. Morris Township.  He’s facing multiple charges from several different jurisdictions, including felony charges for false pretenses, $1,000 to $19,999.

Others who feel like they were victimized are being encouraged to come forward, file a report with their local law enforcement agency.

Carolyn Mayo said she gave a roofer $1,200, but he disappeared with her money and didn't complete any work.

Or contact the Genesee County Sheriff Department’s elder abuse hotline at 810-257-3422

