Police identify 19-year-old Saginaw man killed in shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw's Major Crimes Unit identified the victim and continued looking for suspects a day after the city's 10 homicide of 2023.

Investigators say 19-year-old Roy Whitson was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a house in the 2500 block of North Clinton Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were not sure when Whitson was shot and whether the shooting took place in the residence or elsewhere. Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.