Preparing for a possible strike at Detroit's Big 3 automakers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The clock is ticking to avoid a strike at Detroit's Big 3 automakers. The UAW's contracts for them are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
That's a scenario that played out back on September 15th, 2019.
If a strike does happen, not only are auto workers impacted, but so are area businesses.
Brad Khirfan owns Khirfan's Super-K, a convivence store, across from the G-M Flint Assembly.
He says the 2019 strike took a real toll, explaining, "it's generally between a 30-40% decrease in business, because a lot of our customers are working at the plant, or are subcontractors, or they are at this location because of GM."
Khirfan took over the business around 1988. He says because of inflation, he estimates he brings in just a third of the money he made back then; a strike would only make things worse.
"We see a decrease in short-term business, depending on how long the strike goes on," he said.
A strike also causes big losses for car companies. GM alone lost $3.6 billion in 2019 due to the strike, with 34 plants forced to idle across the country.
Fast forward to now, just a ten day strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis would cost the companies more than $5 billion; That's according to calculations made by the Anderson Economic Group.
While the clock ticks down, talks are continuing throughout this week. Fain has raised some hopes, saying the union doesn't want to strike and would prefer to reach contract agreements with the automakers.
On Monday, the UAW lowered its demand for raises from 40 to 36%; The Big Three have not yet responded, but as of now, Ford and GM are both offering roughly 10% in raises, with lump sum payments. Stellantis says it would do 14.5% wage increases, but without one-time payments.
Despite the situation looking tense, Khirfan says all sides, himself included, will find a way to make it work.
"Get through it, and in the long run it always seems to bounce back," Khirfan concluded.