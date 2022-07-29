Prosecutor reacts to ruing that makes automatic life sentences for 18-year-old killers unconstitutional

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - One new ruling now says automatic life sentences for 18-year-olds is unconstitutional.
That ruling alone may eventually have court systems here in mid-Michigan reviewing those cases for possible new sentencing hearings.
It could have an impact on sentencing hearings that have already taken place.
We've been showing you over the past couple of years hearings where convicted killers 17 and younger were re-sentenced.
But in those cases when they were re-sentenced to life in prison again, they might get another hearing, which concerns prosecutors.
It was Kemo Parks life sentence without parole for a Genesee County murder he was convicted of in 2016 which led to the opinion from the Michigan Supreme Court that his sentencing was unconstitutional.
He may one day get a new sentencing hearing similar to the one Brian Granger received in Midland County.
He was 17 when he killed a woman in 1983. But in 2020, a judge kept Granger's life in prison without parole sentence in place.
Granger is appealing, but now Midland County prosecutor J. Dee Brooks says he may get a new hearing anyway.
"It's going to potentially allow for now additional, perhaps re-hearings of the Miller hearings, which are re-hearings of the original sentencings and for some of these victim's families, these cases have been going on for decades," says Brooks.
It may also give Shytour Williams another shot at re-sentencing. It was in March when a judge decided to keep in place his life in prison without parole sentence for the murder of Karen King in Saginaw in 1997.
The victim's family members may have to sit though yet another hearing, having to re-live the details of their loved ones deaths yet again.
"I think those are important considerations that courts need to be aware of and you wonder sometimes if they are not fully cognizant of those things," Brooks says.
The re-sentencing hearings for juvenile lifers under the age of 18 was the result of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
The state Supreme Court has taken it a step further, and Brooks wonders where these re-sentencing rulings will stop.
"At what point do you cut that off, some of the brain development experts that we had in our cases said that really the brain is not fully developed in a lot of people until they are 25 years old, so now what about the 19, 20, and 21 year olds," says Brooks.
Defense attorneys I spoke with today support the rulings, saying its time to re-examine the harsh sentences for all teenagers.
At this point, its not retroactive, but its possible all counties will eventually have look at all the cases involving 18-year-olds impacted by these rulings.