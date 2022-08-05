Saginaw, Bay County restaurant owner says he gave 'lower numbers' to accountant in fraud case

The owner of several restaurants in Bay and Saginaw Counties has plead guilty to tax fraud.
Jose Costilla has agreed to pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, but its not clear how much that will be or if he will have to spend any time in prison.
During a plea hearing, an audio recording indicates Costilla admitted he gave his accountant lower income numbers. As far as the restaurants he owns, today, it appeared to be business as usual.
"I never thought of opening here," Costilla said back in 2018.
But the 45-year-old Costilla opened Costela's Braziliian Steak House in Uptown Bay City nearly four years ago.
He owns the popular Coco Loco restaurants in Bay City and the Saginaw area as well.
The original complaint by the federal government indicates Costilla reported a little more than $39,000 in income for 2018.
In the plea deal, the federal government claims between the years of 2014 and 2018, more than $1.7 million was transferred from Costilla's business account to two personal accounts.
Prosecutors claim the governments tax loss could be as high as $550,000 while Costilla's attorney believes its less than $250,000.
The total restitution Costilla will have to pay should be finalized when he is sentenced in October.
Trevor Keyes of Bay Future says the Costela's restaurant in Uptown opened to much fanfare in 2018.
"One that I think was really well-received by the community and one that the community really supported. It's unfortunate, its sad, I think it brings up a lot more questions than answers," says Keyes.
It's not clear how many people are employed at all of Costilla's restaurants and what kind of impact the case might have on the future of the businesses.
"The hope is that these restaurants that people love will continue to operate," says Keyes.
We couldn't reach Costilla for comment and his attorney had no comment.
As part of the deal , the prosecution agreed not to bring charges against him or his wife relating to federal tax violations from 2015 through 2019 or to charge them regarding false sales tax returns filed with Michigan.