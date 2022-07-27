 Skip to main content
Saginaw County Sheriff's deputy and woman O.K. after accident

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in a car crash Wednesday morning.

It happened on Midland Road near Freeland.

Investigators say the deputy was heading north on Midland when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.

The other vehicle went into a ditch.

The deputy was the only person in the sheriff's car and he was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman who was driving the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital, and it appeared her injuries were non-life threatening as well.

The crash remains under investigation.

