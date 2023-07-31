Saginaw County woman accused of allowing man to sexually assault 3-year-old girl

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A troubling assault case is unfolding in Saginaw County where a woman is accused of allowing her boyfriend to sexually assault a three-year child.
The woman was arraigned today and her boyfriend remains in jail in another county on other charges.
This started out as a drug investigation and a number of agencies and other counties are involved.
The woman faces twelve charges in all and remains in the Saginaw County Jail as the judge in the case denied bond.
"It's going to be pretty shocking, it's hard to listen to," says Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.
And we didn't hear a lot of details at the arraignment of the 33-year-old woman, who resides in the Chesaning area.
We are not identifying the woman as she is a close relative to the alleged victim.
The victim, a three-year-old girl.
Stevenson says the crimes occurred between New Year's Day through last week. He says one other person will be charged locally in the case.
"She has a boyfriend and there is a count of conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct as well where her boyfriend is named in that," he says.
The 20-year-old man, who we are not identifying because he has not been arraigned in Saginaw, is currently sitting in the Alpena County Jail on computer, drug, and possession of child sexually abusive material.
Stevenson says this started as a drug investigation that uncovered a child may be the victim of sexual assault.
"There was an ongoing investigation involving her and her boyfriend, and just by chance they got her cell phone and uncovered this information," Stevenson says.
The child is now with another family member.
District Court Judge David Hoffman denied bond as prosecutors says the woman made some admissions as to what she did.
"With judicial reform its pretty rare that an individual gets no bond," says Stevenson.
The Michigan State Police says the investigation into the case continues.
I could not reach the woman's attorney for comment.