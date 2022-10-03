Saginaw Police body camera video sheds light on incident where trooper punched man

Saginaw police body camera sheds new light on a traffic stop in March,
where a Michigan State Trooper punched a handcuffed man.
The state trooper has been charged with assault.
But in a move that surprised police, the county prosecutor and civic groups -- three other police officers were charged.
We have shown you the cell phone video taken by someone who witnessed the incident...
...so Terry, what do we see and hear in the body camera footage?
Well..it shows the struggle police had with getting the man who was suspected of drunk driving in the state police car and it also shows the first time the state trooper hit him.
<(Terry)This is body camera video from Saginaw Police officer Jordan Engelhart on the morning of March 28th on Annesly in Saginaw as Michigan State Police trooper Bram Schroeder is handcuffing Vance Martin, accused of speeding and running two stop signs. Martin would not identify himself and police believed he had been drinking alcohol. Engelhart questioned another man who was in the car. The video indicates a little more than two minutes after Engelhart arrived, Schroeder and Saginaw Police officer Dominic Vasquez, repeatedly ask the man to get into the backseat of the state trooper's car, but Martin resisted.
(Dom)2:49 everyhgin is on camera, in the car please, sit in the car,
I want to
but you are not doing it
(pushes towards Schroeder)
This guy wants to
(punches)
(Terry)Schroeder hits Martin in the face. You can state trooper Zachary Tebedo rush around the car after the punch. Engelhart calls for an ambulance. From Vasquez's body camera, we can hear him ask Martin a few minutes later if he wants to stand up.
(martin)can you help me up
(Dom)6:42 Yes, Ijust said I wil help you up
(martin)Please help me up.
(Terry)A couple of minutes later, an ambulance arrives, but Martin declines treatment.
(Dom)10:00 the ambulance is here for you ok right
ok
would you like to see them, would you like to speak to them about anything, is there anything on you that is hurting..
I have no problem with myself.
(Terry)Police then try to get Martin to go into the police car again, even a bystander is telling Martin to get in the car, but he resists again, and about 14 minutes after Schroeder punched Martin, he hits him again with four punches. Vasquez and Tebedo help Martin up again.
The state police Professional Standards Section investigated and the Saginaw County prosecutor's office sent the report to the Attorney General's office, which decided to charge the case itself, charging Schoeder with misconduct in office and assault. But in a move that shocked Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan, surprised Saginaw civic group leaders, and angered police, Saginaw officers Engelhart and Vasquez and state trooper Tebedo were charged with neglect of duty.>
I did speak with Pastor Robert Davis of the Saginaw Citizens Advisory Committee, who had seen the body camera footage before the Attorney General's office issued the charges, and in respect to the two officers and state trooper charged with neglect of duty, he asks, what were they supposed to do.