Saginaw Township police ready to kick off 'Lock it or Lose it' campaign

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Thefts from vehicles in Saginaw Township are at the lowest level ever recorded.
Only 69 incidents were reported last year, and the Saginaw Township Police Department attributes that to its "Lock It or Lose It" program.
Officers will begin their 2022 campaign this month.
The awareness campaign is designed to reduce thefts from parked vehicles from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Police say the program has been successful.
"Lt. Herren and I were just trying to rack our brains thinking of the last time we had an actual window smashed on a vehicle and we can't think of that happening," said SGT. Chris Fredenburg, Saginaw Township Police Department.
Police promote three simple tips for all residents:
- Remove your valuables from your vehicle.
- Make sure your vehicle is locked.
- and report any suspicious activity.