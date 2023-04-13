Several Mid-Michigan hospitals relax COVID-19 mask mandates

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mask mandates aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 in several Mid-Michigan hospitals are ending this month.
Many of Michigan's largest health systems made a joint announcement Thursday that they plan to transition away of face mask requirements. Instead, masking will become optional for most patients and visitors.
The hospital systems say they are treating fewer COVID-19 patients, vaccines are widely available, they have other treatments for the virus and they want to restore a human connection between patients and caregivers without face coverings.
New masking regulations at Mid-Michigan hospitals include:
Ascension Michigan: Most mask rules are canceled effective immediately for hospitals and outpatient centers. Units where immunocompromised patients or people with an increased risk of serious COVID-19 illness will require masks. They include intensive care units, oncology centers and transplant areas.
This covers Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Covenant HealthCare: Masks will become optional for staff, patients, visitors and volunteers beginning April 17. A few exceptions to the new policy are located on the Covenant website.
McLaren Health Care: Most locations will make masks option for patients, visitors and employees effective on April 17. However, mask rules with continue for critical care units, Karmanos Cancer Institute facilities, outpatient rehabilitation facilities and skilled nursing units.
This includes McLaren Flint Hospital, Bay Region in Bay City, Caro Region and Lapeer Region.
MyMichigan Health: Visitors and patients no longer are required to wear masks in lobbies, hallways and waiting rooms. Masks will be required in places where patients are screened, evaluated, admitted or treated.
This includes hospitals in Midland, Alma, Alpena, Clare, Gladwin, Mount Pleasant and West Branch.
Most health systems will continue providing free face masks for patients, visitors and staff who choose to wear them.