Skittles’ newest flavor will make your nose hairs curl

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY THIS MORNING...

WEATHER...

* Areas of dense fog will impact the western Thumb region,
particularly Tuscola county, through the morning commute.

* Fog gradually will dissipate over the course of the morning.

* Variable winds around 5 mph with gusts to 10 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Fog is creating areas of reduced visibilities below 1 mile.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Skittles’ newest flavor will make your nose hairs curl

  • Updated
  • 0
Skittles’ newest flavor will make your nose hairs curl

Skittles partnered with French's for a mustard-flavored candy.

 McCormick

 Skittles’ newest flavor doesn’t taste like the rainbow.

In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5, the candy brand has partnered with French’s to make its first-ever mustard-flavored skittle. A press release describes the candies as having a “tangy mustard flavor” combined with the candy’s “iconic chewy texture” doused in a yellow coloring.

Don’t expect it to see it on store shelves – near the mustard or the candy aisle. People brave enough to try the new flavor can do that at French’s “Mustard Mobile” that’s stopping in three US cities, including Atlanta on July 31, Washington on August 2 and New York on August 5. (There’s a website for exact time and locations.) Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package.

Food brands often debut wacky and sometimes gross flavors in hopes that their concoctions go viral on social media. It’s a way to give sales a temporary boost and generate positive media coverage.

Such food marketing stunts have been growing in frequency, if not always popularity. Last year brought us hot-dog-flavored popsicles and Velvetta martinis.

“Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” Ro Cheng, Mars’ marketing director, said in a statement.

The Mars-owned candy frequently comes out with limited-edition flavors, however they’re usually sweet and sour. In 2020, the candy briefly ditched its iconic rainbow packaging and candy colors to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with artist-designed pride packages.

For French’s, owned by McCormick & Company, the Skittles partnership is the latest in a series of stunts for the holiday. Last year, French’s sold a mustard-flavored donut in New York. And in 2019, it sold a yellow mustard-flavored ice cream that aimed to bring together “two all-American classics, ice cream and mustard.”

McCormick bought French’s from Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) in 2017 in a $4 billion deal to expand the seasoning company’s portfolio. It’s the top-selling mustard brand in the United States.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you