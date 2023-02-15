Spartan community comes together for vigil

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a night filled with tears and hugs as the community gathered for a vigil to honor and remember the victim's of Monday night's mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.
Some found solace in knowing others were also struggling with how to cope with the tragedy.
"It helps knowing other people are trying to figure out how to feel and what they are feeling," MSU sophomore Anna Marks told ABC 12.
There was a growing memorial at the "Rock" as people laid flowers in remembrance of the victims.
"It hurts to know people have that much hatred in their hearts, for no reason," said MSU freshman Jascen Skaggs. "I am thankful, no many people were hurt or killed, and thankful this is bringing the community together."
Some students say they don't know if they will ever feel safe on campus again.
"My first class would have been in Berkey," said Ashleigh Weiszbrod. "I don’t know if I will ever be able to back in there again."
Several speakers took to the podium during the hour long event, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer and basketball coach Tom Izzo.
Counselors were available for those who needed it, and several therapy dogs were in the crowd to lend a friendly tail wag.